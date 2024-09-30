‘Chhanamukhi’ gets GI recognition

Chhanamukhi, a unique and beloved sweetmeat from Brahmanbaria, has officially received Geographical Indication (GI) recognition, marking it as a distinct product from the region.

The Directorate of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT), under the Ministry of Industry, notified the Brahmanbaria district administration of the registration.

Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Didarul Alam confirmed the news on September 24. The sweet now holds the GI registration number 41.

In a letter signed by DPDT Director General Munim Hasan, it was noted that Brahmanbaria's Chhanamukhi sweet has been registered under GI-75 in the GI Registration Book since April 8. The application was submitted by Brahmanbaria District Commissioner in April 2022.

According to the district administration's website, Chhanamukhi originated in Brahmanbaria during the British colonial period. The sweet is known for its labour-intensive process, with around seven to eight litres of cow's milk required to produce just one kilogramme of Chhanamukhi, which currently sells for Tk 700 per kg.

The sweet has long held a special place in both local and international circles. Notably, in 1986, Pakistan's then-president General Ziaul Haque praised the delicacy after tasting it at an event at the Bangladesh Embassy in Islamabad. His compliments were widely reported in Pakistani media at the time.

Dulal Modak, owner of "Adarsha Matri Bhandar" in Brahmanbaria, explained the meticulous process of making the sweet.

"First, curdled milk (chhana) has to be made and cut into squares. Then it has to be fried in sugar juice to make Chhanamukhi. Chhanamukhi is small and hard with four corners. It is coated with congealed sugar and it is very tasty," he said.

Notably, Chhanamukhi is exclusively produced in Brahmanbaria, adding to its significance as a regional delicacy.