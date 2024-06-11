Checking Graft: Finance, telecom ministers slated in JS for ‘failure’

A Jatiya Party and two independent lawmakers yesterday came down heavily on the ministries of finance and information technology in parliament for widespread corruption.

Speaking on cut motion during passage of supplementary budget of fiscal year 2023-24, JP MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu and independent MPs Pankaj Nath (Barishal-4) and Hamidul Haque Khandker (Kurigram-2) blasted Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali and State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

In the budget, 66 cut motions have been proposed on the demands for grants of 20 ministries and departments, but the discussion is held only on the finance and information technology ministries.

A cut motion is a veto used by members of a legislature against a specific allocation in budget proposals.

The rest of the proposals were put to the vote by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury without discussion.

In protest of massive corruption in the financial sector, Chunnu said he submitted a proposal on the cut motion against the minister's demand to increase budget of his ministry.

He said the major task of the finance ministry is to supervise the banking sector and check graft.

"Is the Finance Division or Bangladesh Bank supervising or taking any actions against the looting of people's money and irregularities in banks?" he questioned.

Chunnu said PK Halder laundered around Tk 3,000 crore and left the country. Different large companies take loans and then their interest is waived. "Can the finance ministry answer these questions?"

Crictising the finance minister, the JP MP said Tk 2,200 crore of interest has been waived while farmers are being arrested for Tk 50,000 loan.

"Why should the ministry spend money if you can't regulate the financial sector? It's better to keep quiet."

The opposition chief whip said the major reason for the dollar crisis is money laundering from the country.

Lambasting former finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, the JP MP said the previous finance minister did not listen to what he said in parliament.

"Stop corruption and irregularities. Businesspeople, politicians, bureaucrats who have laundered money abroad and have houses and hotels in Canada, Europe and America should be investigated and identified. Identify them even if you can't bring back the laundered money," Chunnu said.

Independent MP Pankaj Nath said money is being laundered. Be strict about this. Action should be taken against willful loan defaulters. The restriction on opening the LC needs withdrawal.

Another independent MP Hamidul Haque Khandker said there is no clear explanation why the Finance Division has demanded additional money.

"The money laundered by Arafat Rahman Koko [late son of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia] in the past has been brought back," he said.

In reply to the criticism of MPs, Finance Minister Abul Hasan said MPs have made general allegations regarding corruption and irregularities.

He, however, said they are trying their best to combat corruption.

Speaking on the cut motion on the ICT Division, Chunnu wanted to know whether its learning and earning projects are running properly.

He highlighted media reports on the irregularities of Sheikh Hasina ICT Park in Jashore.

He added that the park has been named after the prime minister. "How can wedding ceremonies and social events take place there?"

Pankaj Nath said if you open the box of Doel laptop, you will find a Chinese computer. "Is it not corruption?

He wanted to know what action was taken against it.

He also alleged that widespread irregularities are taking place in the Directorate of Posts.

The cut motions of the MPs were rejected by voice votes.

Later, the supplementary budget of around Tk 37,817 crore for fiscal year 2023-24 was passed by parliament by a voice vote after the finance minister placed the "Specification (Supplementary) Bill-2024."