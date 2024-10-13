Chattogram Waterfalls: Scenic wonders or death traps?

At least 12 tourists died since 2020

Mahbub Hasan, a bank official, went to visit Khoiyachhara Waterfall in Chattogram on September 27 this year.

While bathing in the waterfall, he died after being hit by a stone that fell down the hill from the origin of the waterfall.

At least 12 tourists, including Mahbub, died from different types of accidents while visiting the waterfalls in Chattogram in last five years, according sources at police, fire service and forest department.

Of them, six died this year alone till October 10, while two each in 2020, 2022, and 2023.

Drowning has so far been the cause of deaths in most cases, according to government data.

Chattogram is home to several waterfalls. Of those, the most popular ones among tourists include Khoiyachhara, Napittachhara, Rupasi, Sonaichhari and Kamaldah waterfalls, located in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas.

During monsoon, the waterfalls take a scenic look with their flow, attracting hundreds of tourists every season.

The forest department is currently managing these fountains through appointing contractors and allowing visitors for a fee of Tk 20 from each.

The incidents of accidents and deaths have raised concerns among tourists and tour operators regarding safety measures taken by the authorities concerned.

According to stakeholders, lack of awareness is a major reason behind the accidents.

"Enthusiastic visitors to the waterfall often venture in for a bath without knowing the condition, leading to drowning," said Surjo Das, who regularly visits waterfalls during monsoon.

He also alleged that the forest department only put up some signboards on the spots with instructions for tourists, which has not been enough to ensure safety.

"They should make it mandatory for tourists to hire guides for visiting these dangerous spots," he added.

Hasan Murad, owner of Zoom Wild, a tour operating company, regularly visits these waterfalls with his clients.

"Accidents are constantly happening in waterfalls due to lack of awareness among tourists and negligence of concerned state agencies," he said.

Forest department can prevent these accidents by imposing strict rules for visiting the sites, he added.

Contacted, Harunur Rashid, assistant conservator of forest of Chattogram Forest Division (north), said "We request tourists to hire guides, but they ignore our requests most of the time."

"We are trying to raise awareness among tourists regarding the dangers through signboards and banners. However, only a responsible mindset among the visitors can turn the waterfalls safe for them," he added.