Chattogram hit by waterlogging amid torrential rain

114.6mm recorded in 24 hours, downpour may continue, says Met office

Torrential rain since midnight has led to inundation of multiple low-lying areas of Chattogram city.

The district's Met office has recorded 114.6 millimetres of rain in 24 hours preceding 9:00am today, said its assistant Met officer Ali Akbar Khan, adding that the downpour may continue for the next 24 hours.

Active monsoon winds over the area are the key reason, he mentioned.

Chattogram Sea Port has been advised to hoist Signal 3, he mentioned, stressing that incessant rains might raise the risk of hill slides for the 6,558 families that live on the slopes of 26 hills in the city.

According to Chattogram district administration officials, vulnerable families were asked to evacuate risky structures.

However, most of them did not pay heed to the warnings, reports our local correspondent.

Meanwhile, intercity mobility has become a challenge for most port city residents as Chawkbazar, Bakalia, Agrabad, Halishahar, GEC Intersection, Muradpur, Bahaddarhat, Kapasgola, Shulakbahar, Halishahar, Chandgaon and Katalganj remain submerged.

"There are very few vehicles on the roads today. I have been waiting for one for at least half an hour," said Rashed Iqbal, an officegoer stuck near the city's GEC intersection.

Mina Das was seen wading through knee-deep water on KB Aman Ali Road.

"I have to attend to my ailing mother-in-law, who is currently in the hospital. I could not find a single rickshaw, so have to walk through this filthy water overflowing from the drains," she lamented.