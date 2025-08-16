Chattogram-Dhaka fuel pipeline inaugurated

The Chattogram-Dhaka fuel oil pipeline project was officially inaugurated (commissioned) this morning.

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan inaugurated the project at a ceremony held at the main installation (MI) point of the pipeline in Patenga, Chattogram, around 11:00am.

According to officials of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the 250-kilometre pipeline will save about Tk 200 crore annually in fuel transportation costs once regular supply begins. The pipeline will mainly transport diesel to Dhaka.

Project officials said that with the pipeline in operation, transporting 50 lakh litres of diesel from Patenga to Dhaka's Godnail will now take only 12 hours, compared to 48 hours by river route earlier.

The inauguration ceremony was chaired by BPC Chairman Md Amin Ul Ahsan and attended by Energy Secretary Saiful Islam, Bangladesh Army's Engineer-in-Chief Major General Hasanuzzaman, and Project Director Colonel Sultan Mahmud.

Officials said the project is part of the government's efforts to strengthen the country's energy security.