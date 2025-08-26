Charges pressed against 8 arrestees

Police have pressed charges against eight people in a case filed over the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin in Gazipur on August 7.

The eight people are already in custody, said Rabiul Hasan, deputy commissioner (crime north) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

The charge sheet has already been submitted to a local court, the official told a press conference yesterday afternoon.

However, two mobile phones used by journalist Tuhin are yet to be recovered as those have been switched off since the day of the murder, he added.

The victim's family demanded maximum punishment for the accused as soon as possible.

Tuhin, 40, who worked as a staff reporter of Mymensingh-based daily Pratidiner Kagoj, was killed with sharp weapons by a group of miscreants around 8:00pm on August 7.