A Dhaka court yesterday accepted the charges brought against former additional inspector general of police (IGP) M Shamsuddoha Khandaker and his wife Ferdowsi Sultana Khandaker in two cases filed over amassing wealth worth Tk 30.35 crore and concealing a wealth statement of Tk 36.91 crore.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission's probe, the couple laundered Tk 62.34 crore.

The court has set October 30 for a hearing on the charge framing.