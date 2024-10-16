Chaos in court over HC judge’s comment

Bench reconstituted

A High Court justice and some lawyers got into an argument yesterday when bench officials were accused of preparing daily work log for money.

Chaos ensued in the court, forcing Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan to leave the bench, consisting of another Justice AKM Hafizul Alam.

Twenty-six lawyers submitted a written complaint to Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed in this regard after which he reconstituted the bench.

Lawyer Ashraf Rahman, representing his fellows, drew attention of the HC bench about the allegation of setting daily work log in exchange for money.

The lawyer at first said, "Honorable Court, the bench officials of your court did not properly provide the daily work log of all the submitted cases taking unfair benefits, resulting in deprivation of many lawyers."

Justice Md Ataur replied, "I was a leader of the bar council, who gave you the courage to dare to speak out against my court? Get out, I will hand you over to police to slap you."

At that moment, lawyers strongly protested while the justices left the bench.

The complaint submitted to the CJ says widespread irregularities have been noticed in preparing the daily work log and hearing.

Despite informing the court through representatives of the bar council about the irregularities, no visible action has been noticed, the complaint said.

Lawyer Ashraf said, "The lawyers submitted the bail application in advance last Monday. Some specific cases submitted earlier have come up on the work log, all (case) did not, resulting in the anger of lawyers."

He claimed that there were allegations that those who pay get their cases on the daily work log. When this irregularity was openly brought to the attention of the court, the justice behaved badly, discourteously, and unpleasantly, he said.