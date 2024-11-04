'Chanting Joy Bangla': Bagerhat civil surgeon sent into forced retirement

Dr Jalal Uddin Ahmed, the civil surgeon of Bagerhat, has been sent into retirement, just a day after being designated an officer on special duty (OSD) by the health ministry.

The Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an official order for his immediate retirement today, citing public interest.

The directive followed an earlier order on Sunday by Senior Assistant Secretary Shovon Rangsa, attaching Dr Jalal Ahmed to the Health Directorate.

However, by Monday, a subsequent order signed by Senior Secretary AM Akmal Hossain Azad, referenced his more than 25 years of service and mandated his retirement under the Government Service Act, 2018.

The order stated, "As Bagerhat Civil Surgeon Dr. Jalal Uddin Ahmed's service period exceeds 25 years, and in the interest of the public, the government has decided to place him into retirement under the Government Service Act, 2018. This directive is effective immediately."The decision followed recent events during an HPV vaccination programme at Bagerhat Government Girls' School on October 24, where Dr Jalal concluded his speech with the slogan "Joy Bangla" in the presence of District Commissioner Ahmed Kamrul Ahsan.

The incident sparked public backlash, leading to protests from local BNP and Jubo Dal activists.

Demonstrations intensified on October 27 outside the district commissioner's office, amplifying calls for his removal.