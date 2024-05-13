Changing curriculum to discourage memorising

Says PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said her government is bringing changes to the curriculum and the method of education mainly to cut dependency on learning through memorisation.

"We want our children to get scope to flourish talents and creativity so they can move ahead with their merits. So, changes are being made in the curriculum and education method," she said.

The premier made the remarks while unveiling the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2024 at Gono Bhaban.

She said her government has introduced pre-primary education to teach the children through playing.

"There is a way to educate the children through toys and we are creating that scope," she said.

She said her government has attached topmost priority to education.

"Our target is to eradicate poverty. Poverty alleviation is not possible without an educated nation. So, we consider expenses in education as investment," she said.

She also asked the authorities concerned to find out the reasons -- why boys are declining in number and lagging behind girls in their academic results.

Hasina said her government is establishing a technical training school in every upazila to spread technical education.