Change in mindset necessary for saving wildlife: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday said, a change in the mindset of officials is necessary to conserve wildlife.

Addressing a discussion in the capital as chief guest, marking World Wildlife Day, the minister said, "We think everything is project-based. We have to change this approach for wildlife conservation."

Citing the example of the underutilised Sheikh Kamal Wildlife Center, Saber said, "We build structures, buildings, and approve the project, but we do not ensure its proper and maximum utilisation. This is nothing but a waste of resources."

He also highlighted government's efforts in digitalising the sector for sustainable conservation and legal trade of wild animals, calling upon technocrats, conservationists and the people to united commit to this cause.

Mentioning the ongoing tiger survey in the Sundarbans, Saber said, "Currently, crime monitoring and management activities in the Sundarbans are being conducted through drone technology and smart patrolling."

He also spoke of the initiative to determine the distribution and movement of elephants in Cox's Bazar forest area through radio collaring, initiated in 2022 for the first time in the country.

The ministry's secretary Farhina Ahmed and additional secretary Iqbal Abdullah Harun also spoke at the event, presided over by Chief Conservator of Forest Amir Hossain Chowdhury.