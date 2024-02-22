Change Maker: A carpenter’s literary paradise

Right in the heart of Jhalakathi lies a library stocked with over 8,000 books of various genres -- history, culture, poetry, and more. Every day, scores of readers flock to the literary haven in the small town of East Kathpotti to either sit there and leaf through pages, or borrow their next great read free of cost.

That library is funded and run by Narayan Chandra Mistry, 55, a carpenter by profession.

Like renowned writer Syed Mujtaba Ali had said, "No one becomes bankrupt from buying books", Narayan stands as a testament to the transformative powers of literature.

Back in 1982, Narayan, a promising student, failed to attend his secondary school certificate examination due to his family's financial struggles.

"Unable to sit for the exam, I went to India and trained in carpentry for two years," he said

Returning to his birthplace in Barishal's Bakerganj, Narayan began his carpentry career.

About 35 years ago, he moved to Jhalakathi, where he and his elder brother Harinath Mistry began a carpentry business in Kathpotti, specialising in crafting furniture.

However, having missed out on his own education, Narayan always felt a gnawing in his heart. He thought, perhaps, he could fulfil that desire by helping others educate themselves. And his way to do that? Books, of course.

In 2003, Narayan began distributing books from his own collection among the locals in the evenings after work. He would pedal his bicycle and go door-to-door to deliver books for a four-five days loan.

"I also invited people to my rented house in the Bashpotti area, where I established a small library."

People flocked there to peruse books, while his wife Sandha Rani and other family members provided Narayan with unwavering support.

With the money he earned from carpentry, he expanded his collection.

However, his landlord soon began coming up with objections. "He had a problem with strangers coming into my house as he claimed he had rented out the home to me -- not my readers. I had to comply and stop people from coming anymore."

Then in 2017, a local businessperson in Jhalakathi offered to relocate the library to two stalls at the Udbodhan Secondary School in the district, and pledged to cover half the stalls' fair – amounting to Tk 2,000.

However, since last year, the benefactor stopped the funding, leaving Narayan to should the entire Tk 4,000 rent.

Still, Narayan can boast a curated collection of rare historical and cultural volumes from both home and abroad, including the complete works of Michelangelo.

As he opens the library for the day, he single-handedly manages all its operations, with 15-20 readers coming in daily between 5:00pm and 10:00pm. On Fridays, the library operates from 9:00am to 12:00pm and then 4:00pm to 10:00pm.

Adding another dimension to his skills, three years ago Narayan embarked on creating wood portraits of people and landscapes. When visitor turnouts are low, he dedicates his time to his art, which he then decorates his library with.

Regardless of the hour, if someone requests access to the library, Narayan obliges. Over the last three years, the library has welcomed a total of 6,500 readers.

Oyshi Halder Pritha, a college student, is one of his regular readers.

"To make the most of my free time, I often visit the library. It has helped in expand my knowledge on foreign books."

Another visitor, Priya Debnath, lauded Narayan's library, deeming it capable of satisfying readers from all walks of life.

"We are thrilled to have such a library in our town."

Mohammad Mostafa, another resident of Jhalakathi, commended Narayan's relentless efforts for the library's survival, highlighting the challenges of maintaining it without external support.

However, Narayan is anxious about future of his library, which is akin to paradise for him.

"I want to create a larger and lasting library, for which securing permanent land is crucial."

Otherwise, he believes, sustaining the expenses will become increasingly challenging, especially as he grows older.

However, despite reaching out to relevant authorities for help, his efforts have so far proven futile.