Challenge now is to improve law and order: home adviser

The current challenge is to improve the law-and-order situation in the country, Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today.

He was addressing reporters at the secretariat.

"The home ministry's main challenge is to improve law and order as soon as possible," he said.

Earlier around noon, the adviser met Gwyn Lewis, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh.

Asked in this regard, he said, "We discussed the types of help they [the UN] can provide in this situation and sectors in which we want cooperation."

He, however, did not elaborate on the situation or the discussions.

He also mentioned discussing the Rohingya issue and the details of the fact-finding mission.

"We sought more cooperation. Around 1.2 million Rohingya refugees reside here [in Bangladesh], with their population increasing every day … How much longer can we afford their expenses?" Jahangir said.

Asked about the arrival of UN factfinding mission to probe atrocities committed during the student-led protests in July and earlier this month, he said they may arrive next week.