UP chairman's 'threat to journo': colleagues stage protest in Ghatail

Journalists in Tangail's Ghatail upazila have formed a human chain today to protest against an alleged threat to a local journalist who reported on corruption involving a local union parishad chairman.

Apart from print and electronic media journalists, representatives of various civil organisations also participated in the hour-long human chain in front of the Upazila Parishad.

Earlier, The Daily Samakal published two reports titled "Tk 2.5 thousand CCTV camera purchased for Tk 32 thousand" on July 14 and "Chairman's corruption shop" on September 1.

Following this, Md Habibullah, chairman of the Sagardighi union in the upazila, allegedly threatened Masum Miah, the upazila correspondent for the newspaper and general secretary of the Ghatail Press Club.

The speakers at the human chain strongly condemned the incident and demanded a proper investigation and the removal of the chairman.

Ghatail Press Club President Md Kamal Hossain, Ex-president Nazrul Islam, Vice-president Ata Khandkar, Atiqur Rahman and others spoke in the programme moderated by executive member Sajjad Rahman of the club.

Contacted, the accused chairman Habibullah denied the allegations made against him.