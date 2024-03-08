UP chairman suspended for embezzling rice

The government has suspended Abu Sufian, chairman of Aliat Union Parishad under Dinajpur's Hakimpur upazila, on charge of embezzling 1.8 tonnes rice allocated to Vulnerable Women Benefit (VWB) programme.

A notice, signed by AKM Anisuzzaman, senior assistant secretary to Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Co-operatives, was released on Wednesday, said Amit Roy, UNO of Hakimpur.

It also asked Sufian, also general secretary of Awami League's Alihat unit, to show cause why he will not be permanently dismissed within the next 10 working days.

The investigation began after Abu Musa, general secretary of AL in Ward-6 of Alihat, lodged a written complaint last year. Abu Sufian could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.