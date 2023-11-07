UP chairman hacked to death in Rangpur

A union parishad chairman was hacked to death in Rangpur on Sunday night.

The deceased -- Mahbubur Rahman, 51, chairman of Pyraband Union Parishad in Mithapukur upazila -- was a medicine trader at Pyraband Bazar.

He was the assistant secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami of Mithapukur unit, said sources.

Meanwhile, police arrested one Md Harun, 50, of Sadarpur village in Mithapukur in this connection.

Quoting witnesses, Mithapukur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mostafizar Rahman Mahbubur said Mahbubur was preparing to go home after shutting his shop around 10:30pm on Sunday.

As he came out of the shop, Harun hacked him with a sharp weapon. Locals caught Harun and handed him over to police.

Mahbubur died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

OC Mostafizar Rahman said Mahbubur's son Nabib Ahsan filed a case with the police station accusing Harun and several unidentified persons.

The OC said they are looking into the incident.