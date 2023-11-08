UP chairman dies as train hits him

Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Wed Nov 8, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 12:00 AM

The chairman of Gadkhali Union Parishad died after being hit by a train in Jhikargachha upazila of Jashore yesterday morning.

The deceased, Shahjahan Ali Moral, 60, was also president of the same union unit of Awami League.

Jhikargacha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Suman Bhakta confirmed the death.

The accident happened while Shahjahan was going towards the local market after a morning walk around 8:00am, said Sheikh Anarul Islam, a member of Gadkhali union.

The train hit him while he was crossing the rail line on his way to the market and he died on the spot, said Anarul Islam.

The member added that locals informed police when they saw the chairman lying on the rail tracks.  However, he could not say which train hit the victim in the morning.

