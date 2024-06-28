‘Chai’ traps in high demand

Fishing activities increase across Bagerhat amid monsoon

With its arrival, the monsoon has ushered in traditional fishing activities among locals across Bagerhat.

People, both young and old, are being seen in the numerous ponds, beels (swamps) and canals across the district catching fish.

With this, the traditional fishing traps, locally known as "chai", have peaked in demand.

Crafted with locally sourced bamboo, this trap is an ingenious and sustainable tool used in traditional fishing practice.

Unlike fishing nets which catch fish indiscriminately, the "chai" allows small and juvenile fish to escape its perforations, while leaving only larger, matured fish to be caught inside the trap. As such, it does not adversely affect fish populations in the waterbodies.

"With monsoon here, the waterbodies are teeming with fish. The 'chai' is a perfect tool for catching fish just enough for our families' consumption, while making sure the spawns and juvenile fish live to grow bigger for harvest in the next season," said Rezaul Sheikh, a seasoned fisherman from Afra village in Kachua upazila.

The demand for these bamboo traps usually peaks during monsoon, leaving local markets like Badhal Haat bustling with activity.

Craftsmen like Basu Das and Krishna Das of Sangdia village in Kachua are now making the best out of this increased demand for the traps, selling each for Tk 250-300.

"Making 'chai' is a profession passed down to us through generations. It's not only about earning money from it, but also preserving a way of life that respects the natural balance. The income from selling these traps during monsoon helps me support my family throughout the year," said Basu Das.

Md Dalwar Hossen, a trader from Badhal union who sells these traps, said people from Badhal, Morrelganj, Chitalmari, and other places in Bagerhat and Pirojpur districts come to buy the traps.

Contacted, ASM Russel, district fisheries officer in Bagerhat, said, "We have seen a dramatic decline in fish populations due to use of illegal nets. The chai traps, however, are a traditional and sustainable tool that help conserve fish stocks while supporting the local fishing community."