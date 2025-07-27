Ceramic workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, traffic halted for 2hrs

Police had fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters

Workers of RAK Ceramic Industries Limited, located in Sreepur, Gazipur, blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for two hours this morning to press home their 10-point demand.

The highway was cleared following police intervention around 8:00am.

Earlier around 6:00am, workers gathered in Nayanpur area of Dhanua village and marched towards the factory. They were seen chanting slogan in front of the factory.

At one stage, they brought out a protest procession on the highway.

Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Abdul Latif told The Daily Star that the workers were removed from the road at 8:00am, and traffic on the highway returned to normal shortly.

Photo: Collected

He added that tear gas shells had to be fired to bring the situation under control.

Officer-in-Charge of Sreepur Police Station, Mohammad Abdul Barik, said the workers were demonstrating to realise 10 demands.

According to workers and police, the demands include payment of January-July arrears by August 1 as per the agreement; appointment of employees to suitable posts based on educational qualifications and removal of ineligible personnel; a respectable salary increase every February considering the cost of living; absence during the movement to be considered as attendance; formulation of a reasonable salary structure for both new and old employees; fixing the minimum attendance allowance for civil employees at Tk 500; increasing the attendance bonus to Tk 1,500; reinstating all previous facilities and old-age allowances; removal of high-ranking Indian officials from the company.

They have also a warning that if anyone is dismissed after the movement, a fresh movement will be organised.

RAK Ceramics authorities said they would review the workers' demands and try to resolve the issues through discussion. However, the company termed many of the demands "unrealistic" and "unacceptable".

The correspondent tried to reach RAK Ceramics' administrative officer, Md Razzak Mia, but he did not respond to phone calls.