CEOs now in charge of cities

LGD empowers them with full admin, financial power

The interim government yesterday decided to give chief executive officers full administrative and financial power to run the city corporations where mayors and panel mayors are absent.

In an office order, the Local Government Division said many mayors and panel mayors have been absent due to the existing circumstances. The LGD has tried to communicate with them but to no avail.

The order came into effect yesterday.

Due to their absence, works and services at the city corporations remain halted.

The decision was taken for the sake of people's interest and to continue all kinds of services as well as administrative works, said the order, signed by Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, secretary to the LGD.

There are 12 city corporations -- Dhaka south, Dhaka north, Khulna, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barishal, Cumilla, Sylhet, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Mymensingh.

According to the sources, several mayors including Dhaka north and south, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Mymensingh and Cumilla were absent from their offices since the ouster of Awami League government on August 5.

All the absentee mayors were elected with AL support. This is the first time such a decision was taken in the country.