Century-old school at landslide risk

The KB Ehia Government Primary School in Juri upazila of Moulvibazar is at risk of a landslide happening at any moment from a neighbouring hillock amid monsoon.

Mud and water are already sliding down the hillock, falling and accumulating on the roof of the school building.

Amid risk of further damage, academic activities at the school are in jeopardy.

According to school authorities, a hillock of around 30-40 feet tall is located just beside the one-storey school building on the east side. A lot of mud and soil has already collapsed on and around the building since heavy rains began earlier this month.

The school, established in 1921, was closed during that time due to Eid-ul-Azha and summer holidays. However, once the school reopens after July 2, its 306 students and eight teachers will be subject to the risk of a landslide happening at any time while attending classes.

Locals have expressed concern over the safety of the students.

"We were gripped by fear while attending classes before the vacation, when soil and mud started falling down the hillock beside the school. Many of my classmates stopped coming to school over fear of a landslide," said Raihan Ahmed, a fourth-grader.

Contacted, Ambia Begum, headteacher of the school, said the building on the east side is at most risk. It is already in a dilapidated state, as plasters are often falling while rainwater accumulates on the roof and leaks inside. Classes are held in one of its rooms, while the other is used as a teachers' room. In case of a landslide, the entire building is likely to collapse.

"Eid-ul-Azha and summer vacation started from June 13 and will end on July 2. We are worried because after school reopens, we would have to conduct academic activities amid the risk of landslides if there is heavy rainfall again. We informed the upazila primary education officer in this regard," she added.

Khandkar Abul Bashar, president of the school's managing committee, demanded construction of a strong wall behind the school building to prevent landslides from damaging it.

Contacted, Dilipmoy Dash Chowdhury, primary education officer in Juri upazila, said he is aware about the matter and has informed higher authorities.