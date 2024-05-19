Is central bank a red-light area?

Bangladesh Bank: To enter or not to enter

Asks Gayeshwar

Since coming to power, the Awami League government has been engaged in looting and smuggling money like the East India Company, said BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy yesterday.

He also slammed the restrictions imposed on journalists to enter the premises of the Bangladesh Bank.

"Is the Bangladesh Bank some kind of red-light area where journalists cannot enter? It is now up to the journalists to decide whether they will enter or not," he said.

He was delivering keynote speech at the Dhaka divisional conference of Zia Mancha at a Naya Paltan restaurant.

"Journalists are afraid of losing their jobs. Therefore, many truths remain unpublished. The state of the country's economy will become apparent to people in a few days," he said.

"The treasury is empty, businesses cannot open LCs due to dollar shortage. Industries are on the verge of closing down, and there is despair in the job market."

Gayeshwar also criticised AL leaders questioning their role during the Liberation War. "It cannot be said there are no freedom fighters in the Awami League. However, they are mostly expatriate freedom fighters," he said sarcastically.