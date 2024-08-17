‘Cementing the revolution main focus’

Student protesters say they are not considering floating political party right now

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement is currently focusing on solidifying the revolution earned through a mass uprising, rather than floating their own political party.

The platform, which spearheaded the movement that ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also said that a decision regarding the formation of a political party would be made in about a month.

The issue of forming a political party by the student demonstrators came to the fore after Reuters yesterday reported that the protesters are considering creating their own party to cement in place reforms.

Talking to The Daily Star yesterday, Mahfuj Alam, who chairs a committee tasked with liaising between the government and social groups such as teachers and activists, said, "Right now we have no interest in forming a political party. Our focus for the time being is solidifying the mass uprising and assisting the government to sustain and consolidate."

He said the political formation is right now in discussions among stakeholders, students, civil society personnel and activists.

"That is what we are doing right now, and we will continue to do this for the next one month. After evaluating the feedback, a decision will be whether it [formation of political party] will be done or not," Mahfuj told The Daily Star.

Earlier in the afternoon, Reuters quoting Mahfuj reported that the student leaders are discussing forming a political party to end the duopoly of Hasina's Awami League or the Bangladesh Nationalist Party of her rival Khaleda Zia.

This paper talked to Nasir Abdullah, another member of the liaison committee, who said, "We will reach out to people from all walks of life. If the people of Bangladesh think that something new is required, then it will happen."

He also said there would be propositions from their end to the people, adding that, "If we want to end the chaos that had been prevailing post-independence, we have to start afresh and dream of a new Bangladesh."

Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the platform, told this newspaper that they do not have any plans to form a political party as of now.

"The time for discussing the formation of our own political party has not yet come. We are now busy with those who are now in the hospitals after being injured in the protest," Hasnat told The Daily Star.