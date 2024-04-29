Celebration at cost of students’ health?

Over 600 students, teachers made to participate in procession amid heatwave

Despite ongoing heat alerts, schools and colleges across the country opened their doors yesterday after a long vacation extended due to the scorching heat wave engulfing the nation.

While it was difficult for many students to return to school amid the hot spells, it was particularly worse for over 600 teachers and students from technical institutions in Manikganj, who were made to do an over one-hour long procession under the blazing sun -- all in the name of Technical and Vocational Education Week.

Mentionable, such rallies also took place in Rajshahi and Bhola among other places, although in a much limited scale.

With temperatures still hovering at record highs, critics are questioning if this "celebration" was worth putting children's health at risk. "Couldn't an alternative have been found?" they asked.

Conscious citizens are calling it "cruelty to children".

The procession began around 8:30am and reached the deputy commissioner's office premises at 9:30am. After 15 minutes, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ICT & Education) Shukla Sarker formally inaugurated the programme.

Manikganj Government Technical School and College's Principal Mohammad Quamruzzaman; Shivalay Government Technical School and College's Principal Kokon Chandra Deb; National Polytechnic Institute's Principal Engineer Faruk Hossain; and Dewan Technical School and College's Director Dewan Tanzil Ahmed, along with students and teachers, were present in the procession.

The procession then returned to Manikganj Government Technical School and College, where all participants were given 500ml of water and two slices of cake.

Saifuddin Ahmed Nannu, assistant professor at Khan Bahadur Awlad Hossain Khan College in Manikganj, wrote on Facebook, "Keeping in mind the sun and heat, could this day not have ended in only a discussion meeting?"

Numerous others criticised the authorities for what they termed a senseless initiative.

In response, Mohammad Quamruzzaman, principal of Manikganj Government Technical School and College, said, "On the occasion of Technical and Vocational Education Week 2024, as part of the central programme announced by the Ministry of Education, a procession was brought out in Manikganj like the rest of the country."

"Due to the sun, the procession was brought out at 8:30am and the programme was completed before the sun intensified," he added.

Shukla Sarker said, "No primary school children participated in the procession. Only secondary and higher secondary students participated in it. They have grown up. It is part of education. Students will learn from this."