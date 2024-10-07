Celebrating Puja with a gesture of kindness

Nepal Nayek, 10, lost his parents several years ago, and has not gotten new clothes for Durga Puja since then, until this year.

"I would have never known the joy of receiving new clothes during a celebration," he said.

Porna Luhar, 9, another orphan child who also got new clothes, echoed Nayek's words.

Many children like them are growing up in Kalagul Tea Garden in Sylhet, far removed from the comforts of life, and often struggling to find even a day's meal.

Nepal and Porna were among several hundred people, including children, from the tea garden who received new clothes for only Tk 1 last Saturday to celebrate the occasion.

For the Durga Puja this year, "Shashwat-92 Bandhu Forum", a philanthropic platform of SSC graduates from 1992, organised the "Ek Takay Puja Bazar" on Saturday afternoon to distribute new clothes among the underprivileged children and workers at the tea garden.

Lakhi Kurmi, a tea garden worker who lost her husband, lauded the initiative.

"We hardly manage to eat every day, let alone afford the luxury of new clothes during any occasion. Thanks to the kindness of these people, we could buy these new clothes for our children and ourselves. Even if for a token price of one taka, we can proudly say we bought the items," she said.

The platform also provided educational materials, school uniforms and free meals to 30 primary school students from the area at the event.

Ranjit Nayek, president of the Bagan Panchayat Committee, presided over the event, while Ikramul Kabir, president of Sylhet Press Club, was present as chief guest, and Malay Dutt, a member of the platform, served as moderator.