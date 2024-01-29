CEC to visit Russia to observe presidential election

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal is set to visit Russia in order to observe the election of the President of Russian Federation and attend the "Electoral Sovereignty and International Standards" conference from March 14 to March 18.

A letter regarding the official visit was sent from the Election Commission (EC) to the chief accounts and finance officer of office of comptroller and auditor general (OCAG) yesterday.

CEC's private secretary Md Riaz Uddin will accompany the CEC, the letter said.

They will start their journey for Russia on a convenient date before March 12 and will return to Dhaka on March 29.

The hosts will provide five nights' hotel accommodation and local hospitality for two participants, while the EC will bear the cost of international airfare and other incidental expenses, the letter said.