CEC urges EC, judiciary, JS to use authority

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday urged the judiciary, the legislation, and the Election Commission to enforce their power and independence.

"We are independent, we will need to enforce that bravely and we will need to speak with courage, because powerful quarters don't like to see the independence of others," he said while addressing a discussion programme.

The EC organised the discussion as part of the National Voters Day celebrations in its office in the capital.

Habibul said there was some kind of apathy among the voters. "Many didn't turn up for voting [during January 7 national polls] as a large party did not participate."

He added that a major goal of Voters' Day is to encourage voters to express their opinions freely through the ballot, "so that they can elect the candidate of their choice, so that a government of their choice is formed".

He further said the importance of National ID cards has increased. "However, in some cases people try to use it for fraudulent activities like property embezzlement… The number is not high but those who are clever make multiple cards."

The CEC instructed the EC officials to work carefully in this regard.

"We have a zero tolerance against the officials [who facilitate fraud]. We'll hand over such officials to the police."

Habibul expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of journalist Obhisruti Shastri, who used to cover EC beat, and others in the Bailey Road fire incident that claimed at least 46 lives.

Those present at the discussion observed a minute of silence for the deceased.

Election commissioners Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan, Rashida Sultana and Md Alamgir also spoke at the discussion.

Earlier while inaugurating the day's programmes, Habibul announced that the country now has 12,18,50,160 eligible voters.

Of them, 6,21,44,587 are male, 5,97,04,641 are female, and 932 voters are hijras, he said.

According to the EC's factsheet, about 26.99 lakh new voters were enlisted in the country's voter list since March 2, 2023.

The voter growth was 2.26 percent over the last year.