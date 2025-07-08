CEC says he does not know election date, urges patience

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said today that he does not know the date of the next national polls yet.

"How many more times should I speak on the election date? I already spoke once this morning. Even I don't know the election date," he said today while attending an event hosted by the Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED) at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital this afternoon.

"Please be a bit patient. Wait and see. You'll know the date at the appropriate time," CEC added.

CEC said, "The exact date of the election has not been finalised yet. However, everything – including the polling date, nomination date, and all other details – will be announced at least two months beforehand."

The CEC said, "We have fought for 15 years to establish the right to vote. Now is the time to fulfill our responsibility. Our message now is cast your vote and fulfill your civic duty. In this, the role of journalists is extremely important."

He further said, "We have repeatedly proven that we were able to hold fair elections in 1991, 1996, and 2001. Inshallah, we will be able to do it again this time. I would urge the administration, police, and other law enforcement agencies, this is the time to regain the public's respect. This is an opportunity to uphold and restore your image."

Calling on journalists to ensure that "headlines" do not hinder the core message, he said, "Please be mindful while presenting news. I've seen many times that even if the report is positive, the headline or scroll carries a negative message. This confuses and disheartens the public. Please use captions that help people grasp the positive message."

Mentioning plans to involve journalists in future initiatives, he said that the Election Commission will launch various awareness-raising campaigns with the direct involvement of journalists, considering their demands.

"We want to work in partnership with journalists. We will involve you in awareness campaigns," he said.

He added, "We do not want to see allegations like those in 2018 arise again. I urge the administration, police, presiding officers, and all officials. This is your chance to restore your image. Prove that we can do it. Just as we did in 1991, 1996, and 2001, we will succeed this time as well."

Election commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker and Brig Gen (Retd) Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah were present at the event.

RFED President Kazi Jebel presided over the event, while its General Secretary Golam Rabbani moderated the event.