Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Feb 6, 2024 04:23 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 04:30 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

CEC meets president, thanks him for cooperation in conducting polls

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Feb 6, 2024 04:23 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 04:30 PM
Photo taken from UNB.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal today met with President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

President's press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

During the meeting at Bangabhaban, the CEC briefed the president about the overall activities of the commission, especially the various aspects of the 12th national parliamentary election.

He thanked the president for his overall cooperation in conducting the elections.

President Shahabuddin also thanked the Election Commission for conducting the 12th National election in a fair and peaceful manner.

The president expressed hope that the Election Commission will be able to conduct various elections in the future in a fair, impartial and peaceful manner, including local government elections.

President's office secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam and Secretary (attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present during the meeting.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

জাহাঙ্গীরনগর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ধর্ষণের ঘটনায় ১৮ নাগরিকের উদ্বেগ

‘আজকের যে ছাত্র সে আগামী দিনের রাষ্ট্র ও সমাজ পরিচালনার দায়িত্ব প্রাপ্ত হবে। সেই ছাত্রদের যদি এই নৈতিক অধঃপতন হয়, তাহলে দেশের ভবিষ্যৎ নিয়ে আমরা চরম উদ্বিগ্ন।’

এইমাত্র
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অনুপ্রবেশের অপেক্ষায় থাকা ৬৫ রোহিঙ্গাকে ফেরত পাঠানো হচ্ছে: বিজিবি মহাপরিচালক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X