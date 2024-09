Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal will hold a press conference tomorrow on the matter of his resignation.

When asked whether he would resign, he told reporters at the Election Commission Bhaban in Dhaka this afternoon, "I will hold a press conference on the matter tomorrow."

He joined as the CEC on February 27, 2022, and oversaw the 12th National Election on January 7, 2024.