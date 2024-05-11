CDA’s debt burden gets heavier

It borrowed total Tk 1,698cr from govt in last decade

With an aim to mitigate the sufferings of Chattogram residents from waterlogging and traffic congestion, as well as to facilitate tourism, the Chattogram Development Authority borrowed a total of Tk 1,698 crore from the government for implementation of four projects over the past decade.

However, the agency so far managed to generate revenues from only two of those projects, since there is no scope to generate revenues from its Outer-Ring Road development and waterlogging mitigation projects.

As such, its burden of debt has kept getting heavier over the years, leaving its officials worried about repayment of loans taken for the two non-revenue generating projects.

CDA officials have already informed the matter verbally to a state minister and higher officials concerned of the government.

The agency took around Tk 753 crore loan from the government to implement a Tk 8,626 crore project, that began in 2017, to mitigate the port city's waterlogging woes.

As per the loan terms, CDA has to repay it with five percent interest after 20 years.

It also borrowed Tk 388 crore for the Tk 3,324 crore Outer Ring Road project on the shore of the Bay of Bengal, to be repaid with five percent interest. A Tk 524 crore loan was taken at two percent interest to implement the Tk 4,298 crore Chattogram Elevated Expressway project in the port city.

Lastly, Tk 33 crore was borrowed to complete the Tk 353 crore project to construct a link road between Faujdarhat and Bayezid Bostami's Shrine area.

"We will earn revenue from the elevated expressway and link road projects as commuters will have to pay a toll to use those. However, we have no way to generate income from the two other projects," said Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, CDA's chief engineer and spokesperson.

The matter has been informed to Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister for finance, and some higher officials of the government.

Kazi Hasan noted that the waterlogging mitigation project deadline has been extended four times, while the Outer Ring Road project has been revised four times.

The cost of implementing the link road and expressway projects also increased twice, he added.

"Extensive delays due to a lack of proper planning in implementing these projects increased costs," said Shahinul Islam Khan, a former city planner of the CDA.

The debt burden will eventually slow down the development and deprive dwellers of the benefits, he added.