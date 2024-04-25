Bangladesh
CDA gets new chairman

Staff Correspondent
Thu Apr 25, 2024 12:00 AM

Freedom Fighter Mohammad Younus has been appointed as the new chairman of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA).

According to a circular issued yesterday by Ministry of Public Administration, Mohammad Younus has been appointed to the post contractually for 3 years as per the directive of the president.

Contacted, Mohammad Younus confirmed to The Daily Star that he got an appointment letter from the ministry.

"I will try to make the port city livable with coordination of concerned authorities," he added.

