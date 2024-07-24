CCTV footage being analysed to identify attackers

Says chief of DMP's Detective Branch over attacks on govt establishments

Detectives are analysing CCTV footage to identify and arrest the culprits responsible for the violence carried out in different government establishments in the name of the quota reform movement.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (Detective Branch) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said this while addressing the media at his office in the capital's Mintoo Road today.

"Analysing CCTV footage, we have identified many people who set fire and looted valuables. Everyone will be arrested," he said.

Detectives today claimed to have arrested two people -- Joj Mia and Md Rakib --for vandalism, arson, and looting valuables from the Setu Bhaban.

The DB chief also said that police were deliberately targeted during the violence.

"They [miscreants] attacked various important installations, including information technology data centres. Some leaders of Jamaat-Shibir and BNP hired people from different areas, including slums, to attack the Setu Bhaban in Mohakhali," said Harun.

Later, they entered inside the Setu Bhaban, vandalised, set fire, and looted valuables, he said.

They [miscreants] burned everything with gunpowder, he said, adding that they wanted to overthrow the government.

Harun said police will find out those who gave the instructions and those who financed it.