CCC restarts cleaning operation in port city

Much to the relief of the residents, conservancy workers of Chattogram City Corporation have restarted waste removal activities in the port city following a four-day break on Thursday.

According to CCC sources, about 10,000 tonnes of garbage were accumulated in the city in four days between Sunday and Wednesday as CCC conservancy workers were unable to work.

CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Touhidul Islam supervised the activities at the field level by going to different wards along with CCC acting Chief Conservancy Officer Abul Hashem, said sources.

"We have not been able to work at full pace for the past few days, for which around 10,000 tonnes of garbage have accumulated in the city," said the CCC CEO.

"We are facing challenges in cleaning operations, as every ward office has been affected in one way or another," he said, adding, "The equipment used in cleaning activities are kept in the ward office and about half of those were vandalised and torched."

"A total of 12 ward councillors' offices were vandalised on Monday, while 12 CCC vehicles, including four from the conservancy department, were damaged," said Tauhidul.

"However, our manpower is intact. We are working with the equipment we have left. We expect to be able to clean the city within a few days," he added.

In a meeting with heads of various CCC departments, instructions were provided to ensure the presence and performance of CCC employees, said Tauhidul, adding that steps were being taken to speed up CCC's activities.

Meanwhile, residents in different areas of the city felt relieved as the cleaning operations restarted in the port city.

"The city corporation's workers have finally started cleaning activities after four days. It has brought massive relief to us, as we faced difficulties in walking through the roads with piled up garbage," said Tahmina Begum, a resident of Askar Dighir Par area.

Nazrul Islam, a resident of the city's Battery Goli area, also expressed satisfaction as the CCC conservancy workers started cleaning activities.

"We could not walk on the road, as malodour used to come from the garbage accumulated by the road. Now most of the garbage has been removed from the area," he added.

Meanwhile, CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was not present at the office on Thursday as well.

He could not be contacted over the phone as his cellophane was found to be switched off.

Earlier, the CCC CEO said as there is no security provided by police at CCC, the mayor is not coming to office.