CCC opens 24/7 control room; quick response teams deployed

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has established a 24/7 emergency control room to combat the fallout from the floods.

The control room, operational until the situation stabilises, can be reached at 023333630739.

CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam said an additional quick response team is actively evacuating people from vulnerable areas to nearby shelters.

The team is providing essential relief materials, food, and healthcare to minimise disaster damage, he added.

"Three emergency medical teams have been formed, equipped with an ambulance and necessary medicines. In case of accidents, the quick response team will handle rescue operations," said Tauhidul Islam.

Seven quick response teams have been deployed across different vulnerable wards, according to CCC officials.

They also said 48 educational institutions have been converted into shelters, and 6,000 packets of dry food are ready for distribution.

To ensure all hands on deck, CCC officials have cancelled all types of leave, including weekends, for their staff.

Additionally, CCC staff, in collaboration with Red Crescent members, began announcement patrols in vulnerable wards yesterday, urging residents to evacuate from high-risk areas.