Caught after fleeing 130km

One arrested in B’baria after stealing bike in Netrakona

After stealing a Suzuki Gixxer motorcycle in Netrokona, Rubel and Zunayed rode around 130 kilometres yesterday morning to reach Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria, confident that they had successfully evaded the law enforcers.

They parked the stolen motorcycle at a roadside shop and were enjoying snacks when police zeroed in on their location following a phone call to 999 by the motorcycle owner, Mahbub Shahin.

After confirming the position of the bike through its GPS tracker, a patrol team from Sarail Police Station, led by Sub-inspector Pankaj Das, positioned themselves on the highway near Kuttapara and minutes later spotted two individuals on a black motorcycle passing their vehicle.

And then the chase began.

Sensing danger, the thieves sped up to flee. As the police van intercepted them about 100 yards away, Zunayed got off the bike and ran, while Rubel managed to momentarily evade arrest by speeding up through a gap.

"We then started chasing again. After some time, the thief drove his bike down a narrow road where the police van couldn't follow. I took a ride on an individual's bike and continued the chase," said SI Pankaj.

SI Pankaj said, "Rubel then abandoned the bike near a shop and started running. I screamed for help so that locals could stop him. Rubel then jumped into a waterbody but got arrested from there with the help of locals around 11:30am."

"The thieves couldn't imagine they would be tracked down even after fleeing from Netrakona and reaching Brahmanbaria," he told The Daily Star.

According to the SI, the chase and arrest ordeal lasted for 30 minutes, covering about one and a half kilometres.

Anwar Sattar, inspector (media) of National Emergency Service 999, said the bike owner reported that his motorcycle was stolen from Mohonganj upazila in Netrokona in the morning and the GPS tracker showed it was moving through Kishoreganj's Katiadi upazila.

The 999 officials then coordinated with police in Netrokona, Kishoreganj, and Brahmanbaria, leading to the arrest of the thief and the recovery of the bike.

The motorcycle and Sohag were later handed over to Mohonganj police.