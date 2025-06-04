Cattle sales off to a slow start

BNP, allies bag most market leases

Though 20 cattle markets in Dhaka officially started operating from yesterday, the number of customers remains very low.

Cattle traders have already brought in a large number of sacrificial animals but are passing their time idly due to the lack of buyers. Prices of bulls are significantly higher compared to the same period last year.

Fakir Chan, a trader from Gangni in Meherpur, who brought 18 bulls to the Kamalapur cattle market two days ago, said, "None of my bulls were sold as of yesterday afternoon. There are hardly any customers, and those who come offer unreasonably low prices."

Mizanur Rahman, another trader from Meherpur, said, "I bought a bull for Tk 1.89 lakh and raised it for a year. Now I'm asking for Tk 5.5 lakh. If I sell it for less than Tk 4 lakh, I'll incur a loss, but I haven't received any decent offers."

Moksed Ali, also from Meherpur, brought 13 bulls to the Kamalapur market three days ago, with prices ranging from Tk 1 lakh to Tk 5 lakh. "There are no customers. I am hoping to sell all of them in the next few days," he said.

Rezaul Mostafa, a resident of Basabo who bought a bull for Tk 1 lakh, said, "Prices are much higher this year. The same-sized bull last year cost around Tk 80,000."

20 CATTLE MARKETS APPROVED

Both Dhaka north and south city corporations have approved 20 cattle markets this year. Of the makeshift cattle markets, 12 fall under DNCC jurisdiction -- including the permanent one at Gabtoli -- while eight are in DSCC.

The leasing process, however, has seen a significant number of bids won by leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated organisations.

On April 29, DNCC invited tenders for 10 makeshift markets. However, two -- Eastern Housing in Aftabnagar and Banarupa in Khilkhet -- were cancelled following High Court orders.

In the first round of bidding, only three markets received offers above the government-fixed lease rates. One of those had two equal highest bids.

The Gabtoli cattle market received a top bid of Tk 25 crore in the tender, but the lease was awarded to the second-highest bidder, Erfan Traders, for Tk 15.71 crore. The company is owned by Syed Abu Bakar Siddique (Saju), convener of Darus Salam Thana BNP.

Contacted, Siddique said they were offered the lease on June 1 after the top bidder backed out due to delays in the approval process. "We will run the market for 10 and a half months and then hand it back to the city corporation. Last year, DSCC ran it for one and a half months as there was no lessee," he said.

Md Rafiqul Islam, who won the lease for the market at the open space adjoining the Bhatara Sutibhola canal for Tk 3.70 crore, told The Daily Star he is a former general secretary of BNP.

The market at the open space at Eastern Housing in Mirpur Section-6 was leased to Messrs Sohag Enterprise for Tk 2.55 crore. Proprietor Md Ratan Miah confirmed his affiliation with BNP politics.

The lease for the market at the open space adjoining the 40-feet road went to Messrs Ahmed Enterprise for Tk 2.72 crore. Jalal Mridha, the proprietor, said he is joint coordinator of Mohammadpur Thana BNP.

The market stretching from Bhatulia Shaheb Ali Madrasa to Sector-10 Ranavola Sluice Gate was awarded to Atiqur Rahman and Co for Tk 95 lakh. Atiqur Rahman said he is a former president of Dhaka Mohanagar Uttar BNP.

MARKETS UNDER DSCC

This year, DSCC finalised eight cattle markets, most of which are reportedly under the control of BNP leaders. Previously, such markets were largely dominated by Awami League leaders and their affiliates.

Initially, 11 temporary cattle markets were planned under DSCC for Eid-ul-Azha. However, a High Court order prohibited markets in Aftabnagar's Eastern Housing and the eastern side of Meradia Bazaar.

Hasiba Khan, DSCC Estate Officer, confirmed that a total of eight markets has been finalised.

The lease for the open space of North Shahjahanpur Maitree Sangha Club went to Anisur Rahman, a businessman known to be BNP-aligned. Last year, the lease was held by former AL councillor Hamidul Haque. For seven years prior, it was under the control of Shahjahanpur Thana AL president Abdul Latif.

Joynal Abedin Ratan, former president of Demra Thana BNP, secured the lease for the market north of Amulia Aligarh Model College in Demra. Last year, the lease was held by SM Newaz Sohag, affiliated with AL.

Muhammad Ali, also linked with BNP politics, leased the market on the riverbank next to the west side of Postogola cremation ground. Last year, this market was operated by Moin Uddin Chishti, president of the AL's ward-47 unit under DSCC.