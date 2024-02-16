Cattle farmers stuck between rule, bribery

Almost all 3,000 families in Dahagram are involved in cattle rearing. A provision limits them to selling only 60 cattle each week. An alleged syndicate has a stronghold over this system, which forces poor farmers to sell their cattle for lower prices to other locals. PHOTO: STAR

Dahagram, which used to be a Bangladeshi enclave inside Indian territory, was turned into a union parishad after exchange of enclaves between the two countries in 2015.

The union is home to around 18,000 residents and almost all 3,000 families there are involved in cattle rearing.

However, selling their cattle, especially in urgent situations, is a difficult task for Dahagram residents.

Since the exchange of enclaves, the Border Guard Bangladesh and Indian Border Security Force jointly enforced a provision that Bangladeshi cattle farmers must take permission from local union parishad authorities to take their cattle to market inside Bangladeshi territory through Tinbigha Corridor.

Dahagram Union Parishad is authorised to issue tokens for taking 60 cattle to markets inside Bangladesh territory per week, according to the rule.

The farmers alleged that the union parishad chairman and members issue tokens to their preferred people in exchange for bribes, depriving farmers.

As a result, when they urgently need money, they are compelled to sell their cattle to others in the locality, albeit at a much lower price compared to the markets.

Amir Hossain, 60, faced such a situation when he needed money for his treatment and decided to sell a cow around three months ago.

"As per market price, I could sell the cow for at least Tk 60,000. But I did not get permission to take my cow to the cattle market inside Bangladesh territory. So, I had to sell my cow at Tk 25,000 to a fellow villager," he said.

This was also the case for Hamidul, 65, of the same village.

"I applied for a token to sell three of my cows, but did not get it. I needed money urgently, so I ended up selling the three cows for only Tk 1 lakh, while I could have fetched Tk 2 lakh in the market," he said.

The farmers also alleged that a syndicate of unscrupulous people and cattle smugglers is active in Dahagram.

When the union parishad authorities refuse to issue tokens, the racket members buy the cattle from the helpless farmers at a much lower price and then take those to markets in Bangladesh territory and sell it at higher prices, alleged farmers.

Farmers of Dahagram demanded transparency in issuance of the tokens.

"Tokens are issued secretly. We demand that the list of people who get tokens be made public every week," said Amir.

Contacted, Habibur Rahman, chairman of Dahagram Union Parishad, refuted the allegations.

"The tokens are issued in a transparent manner. However, the demand for tokens is high. We receive some 200 to 250 applications every week, but we are able to issue only 60," he said.

"As many people cannot be issued tokens, they become angry, and are hence making these false allegations," Habibur added.

"If anyone wants to see the list of issued tokens weekly, they can come to my office," he added.

Contacted, Patgram Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Nurul Islam said he had already warned Dahagram UP chairman not to issue tokens to non-farmers.

"I will soon take steps to ensure weekly publication of the list," he added.