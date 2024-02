Crawled up in his caregiver’s lap, a special guest visited the stall of Anupam Prakashany at Suhrawardy Udyan yesterday. He quickly became the centre of attention as all gathered to greet, hold, and click photos with him. Photo: Prabir Das

Crawled up in his caregiver's lap, a special guest visited the stall of Anupam Prakashany at Suhrawardy Udyan yesterday. He quickly became the centre of attention as all gathered to greet, hold, and click photos with him. Inset, scores of bookworms continue to throng the Ekushey Boi Mela premises.