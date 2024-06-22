A ‘castle’ in ruins

145-year-old historic Mymensingh building in dilapidated condition

At the heart of Mymensingh city, surrounded by greenery, stands a two-storied tin-shed "castle" with a banyan tree in front of it.

Its European architectural design bears testimony to the sense of aesthetics and wealth of the then Mymensingh zamindars.

The structure comprises staircases made of iron, alongside various other metal accessories. Due to the sheer quantity of iron used in constructing and decorating the structure, this 145-year-old establishment was also known as "Lohar Kuthi" among locals.

The two-storied building was placed on a high plinth, which historians say was done to protect the castle from floods. The building also hosts two Greek sculptures in white on both sides of the front gate.

However, the dismembered hands of both the sculptures show how decades of negligence made it a forgotten "castle".

Maharaja Suryakanta Acharya Chowdhury, a prominent zamindar, constructed the castle on 27.50 acres of land at a cost of Tk 45,000 in 1879 in Mymensingh town.

Some say it was named in memory of Mymensingh's first Zilla magistrate NS Alexander. However, another group of scholars claim that the building was named after Alexandra, the beloved wife of Emperor Edward.

Acharya used this building as a rest house for his guests. Rabindranath Tagore arrived in Mymensingh by train on February 15, 1926, and stayed at this place for four days as his guest.

Tagore was accorded several receptions during his stay there.

However, the rich history of the establishment remains mostly unexplored to this day. Not much has been done to create awareness either.

After the 1947 partition, the house was used as the library of Teachers Training College for men and teachers' dormitory.

The two-storied house has 14 rooms on the ground and first floors. Seven rooms on the first floor of the house were used as dormitories for around 60 years.

During a recent visit, this correspondent found the floor abandoned, and in a precarious condition.

Although TTC still uses the second floor as a library for its students, this correspondent saw it to be only a shadow of its former self.

TTC Principal Prof Zainal Abedin Khan said officials of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs visited the castle recently to talk about renovation. "We are yet to get any confirmation in this regard," he said.

The castle was listed as an archaeological site in March 2019.

Contacted, Afroza Khan Mita, regional director of the Department of Archaeology (Dhaka and Mymensingh), said a proposal for preservation, renovation and digging of all archeological sites including Alexandra Castle has already been approved. The work could start in the next fiscal year.

"The renovation work of the castle will be given priority," she said.