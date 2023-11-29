‘Casino Brothers’ jailed for 7 years

A Dhaka court yesterday sentenced "Casino Brothers" -- Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan -- to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in a money laundering case.

This is the second time Enu and Rupon were convicted in a money laundering case.

Judge Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan of the Special Judges' Court-8 of Dhaka also fined them Tk 52.88 crore each, said the state lawyers.

According to the judgement, the convicts will have to pay the fine in favour of the state within 60 days, in default of which they will have to serve six months more in jail.

Enu, former vice-president of the Gendaria unit of Awami League, and Rupon, joint general secretary of the same unit, were present at the court.

In his observation, the judge said, "The corrupt have looted not only our wealth but also the future of our children and our dreams."

"Everybody should help the state-owned institutions to bring the corrupt to book. It is a fact that people of the country hate them. So, we should boycott them socially," he also observed.

The judge acquitted Enu's three brothers -- Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan, Rashidul Haque Bhuiyan and Merajul Haque Bhuiyan; Joy Gopal Sarkar, General Secretary of Wanderers Club in Motijheel, and their accomplices -- Pavel Rahman and Bhulu Chandra Dev -- as the charges against them were not proven.

Ten prosecution witnesses testified before the court during the trial.

During a raid on August 20 of 2020, Rab found Tk 5.05 crore in cash, around 8.5kg gold, and six firearms in five lockers in the houses of Enu's accomplices -- Abul Kalam Azad and Harun-or-Rashid -- in Bangshal area.

A total of 121 flats and plots were found to be registered in their names, according to a CID's probe report. CID also found that Enu and Rupon have Tk 26 crore in their 91 bank accounts.