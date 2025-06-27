Cases against journos: Law ministry’s ‘hands are tied’

Can’t do anything until trial process starts: Asif Nazrul

The law ministry has limited power to prevent cases, including those for murder, from being filed against journalists, because anyone can file a case in Bangladesh, said Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul.

The ministry's hands are tied when it comes to intervening in such cases, particularly during the initial stages of investigation, he added.

The adviser made the remarks at a roundtable titled "Media Freedom: A Review of the Legal Framework for Journalist Protection and Grievance Redressal" organised by the Centre for Governance Studies at the Cirdap auditorium in the capital yesterday.

He explained that his ministry can only intervene to withdraw a case after a charge sheet has been submitted and the trial process has formally begun."If a case is under police investigation, the law ministry can do nothing about it. It falls under the police's jurisdiction."

Nazrul claimed that some cases against journalists were not filed over their reporting but for alleged incitement or abetment of a crime.

He also criticised the media, stating, "You, the journalists, have long been divided into factions. How will you achieve freedom if you are not united?"

Meanwhile, Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, attributed the current hostile environment towards journalists to a "severe trust deficit" created during the Awami League's 15-year rule.

He said the interim government is not using any administrative or legal tools to silence journalists.

"Many senior journalists benefited immensely under the Awami League regime. We've seen reports showing transactions of over Tk 1,000 crore in individual accounts. Union leadership became subservient. Some even brokered power plant deals to earn commissions. This was journalism drenched in opportunism and devoid of integrity. And that has led to today's massive trust deficit."

Shafiqul criticised the journalists concerned for not apologising for their negative role under the previous government.

"Has anyone said, 'I'm sorry for calling someone a terrorist or mislabelling them as Jamaat-Shibir to deny them their political rights'? No. Has anyone allowed an independent ombudsperson to audit their journalism from 2009 to 2024? Again, no.

"You want a fresh start? Then you must reckon with your own past. The pressure groups or so-called 'mobs' you see forming now are a direct result of that failure."

The press secretary further said, "You dehumanised people. You stripped them of their civil liberties. You called for blood on July 28, 2024 -- top journalists from top media houses demanded that protesters be shot. Now those protesters are pushing back. That's not mob, that's a reaction to years of betrayal."

Asked about his description of mobs attacking media houses as "pressure groups", he said it was his personal opinion, not the government's position.

Earlier at the discussion, Badiul Alam Majumdar, head of the Election Reform Commission, highlighted the "anarchy" in the media landscape over the past decade.

Citing the Media Reform Commission's report, he said many television licences were granted to individuals aligned with the AL's political philosophy. "This played a significant role in undermining the country's democratic system and electoral integrity."

Journalists and civil society members at the roundtable were critical of the widespread use of murder and attempted murder charges to intimidate the press.

The Daily Star's senior reporter Zyma Islam presented her findings, which showed 266 journalists reportedly facing murder or attempted murder charges following the July uprising. The actual number, however, could be higher.

Of the 266, only around 53 (20 percent) had overt political affiliations.

"The rest are ordinary journalists like you and me," she said, arguing that this reflects a widespread strategy of harassment rather than targeted political action.

Journalist Muktadir Rashid questioned the justification for detaining media workers without trial.

"Why are journalists being detained without trial, with one case after another being filed against them? … If being associated with a political party is a crime for a journalist today, the same can happen under a different government in the future."

Renowned photographer and activist Shahidul Alam noted that a case filed against him under the now-defunct ICT Act in 2018 is still ongoing. "This is nothing but harassment."

He also pointed to colonial-era laws like the Official Secrets Act, 1923, as persistent barriers to free speech, stressing that while laws can be changed, real progress requires a shift in the culture of governance.

"We expected a different Bangladesh after the regime change, but the 'deep state' remains intact. These institutions still operate as before, and we see no signs of policy change," he said.

Prothom Alo Joint Editor Sohrab Hossain questioned the government's narrative of powerlessness.

"If the law adviser says his ministry has no role, then what is the home adviser's responsibility? The home ministry repeatedly promised to act against false cases, but what action has been taken?"

He described the current situation as an "unhealthy and abnormal time" where a culture of fear persists.

Among the topics discussed was the structural crisis plaguing the media, including ownership and financial opacity.

AB Party Chairman Mujibur Rahman Monju highlighted how business interests are crippling journalism. "We don't want to see any possibility of reforms without a revolution," he added.

Bobby Hajjaj, chairman of the Nationalist Democratic Movement, suggested that news media outlets be legally structured as non-profit organisations, with a clear separation between ownership and editorial boards to ensure independence.

CGS Executive Director Zillur Rahman, who moderated the event, concluded that while legal reforms are crucial, the rampant filing of murder cases against journalists has become the most pressing threat, acting as a "hanging sword" over the profession.

BNP activist Dr Shakhawat Hossain Sayantha, Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh; political analyst Zahed Ur Rahman, senior journalist MA Aziz, and Qadruddin Shishir, founding editor of The Dissent, also spoke at the event, among others.