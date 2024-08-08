In case of suspicious transactions, bank accounts will be seized: BFIU

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), a wing of Bangladesh Bank, has instructed banks to take action and seize accounts immediately against suspicious transactions and money laundering.

To prevent corrupt government officials and politicians from diverting and laundering money from banks during the evolving situation of the country, the BFIU in an emergency meeting took the measure. The financial intelligence also said, "Strict action will be taken if concessions are made through acquaintance or nepotism."

The BFIU gave this warning in a meeting today with the Chief Anti-Money Laundering Officers of all state-owned and private banks in the country.

Before this, yesterday morning, the head of BFIU was attacked by the officers and employees of the central bank on charges of arbitrariness, irregularities, and corruption.

The BFIU sources said that many corrupt government officials and politicians are trying to withdraw money from their bank accounts. After the Awami League government's fall, on Wednesday, Islami Bank rejected a cheque for 548 crore from one of their institutions.

As a result, the BFIU has taken such measures to prevent money laundering and illegal transaction of money.