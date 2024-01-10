Case filed, probe body formed

A case was filed yesterday against two doctors, unnamed directors, employees, and staff of the United Hospital and United Medical College Hospital over the death of five-year-old Ayaan Ahmed, who allegedly died following a circumcision procedure.

Ayaan's father Md Shamim Ahmed filed the case with Badda Police Station.

Mohammad Yeasin Gazi, officer-in-charge of the police station, confirmed it.

The two accused doctors are Saeed Sabbir Ahmed, an anesthesia specialist, and Tasnuva Mahzabeen, a surgeon, of the hospital.

Ayaan was taken to the operation room of the hospital on December 31 last year. The two doctors and accompanying nurses asked his parents to wait outside for 20 to 25 minutes, reads the case statement.

At least 30 to 40 interns also entered the OT claiming they had a class with Mahjabin.

After an hour, the intern doctors hastily left the room, and the doctors continued to delay, stating the procedure will take more time.

"After an hour, we realised there was something wrong as numerous doctors anxiously entered and exited the room. Then I forcibly entered the OT and witnessed the doctors pressing their hands on my son's chest. Without my consent, they inserted two tubes on both sides of my son's chest," Shamim mentioned in the case statement.

"Afterward, they transferred my son to United Hospital, Gulshan," he continued.

Shamim said he wanted to take his son to another hospital but the authorities did not allow him.

Shamim alleged that his son died due to negligence in treatment while being kept on life support at United Hospital from December 31 to January 7.

The hospital then declared Ayaan dead and handed a bill of Tk 5.77 lakh to the family.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services formed a four-member committee yesterday to investigate the incident.

Regarding Ayaan's death, Ariful Haque, public relations manager at United Hospital, told The Daily Star that an inquiry committee was formed by the hospital on December 31 for investigation. "Action will be taken against those found responsible," he said.

On the other hand, Supreme Court lawyer ABM Shahjahan Akanda Masum yesterday filed a petition with the High Court seeking its directive on the authorities to give Tk 1 crore to the family of Ayaan as compensation.

Shahjahan told The Daily Star Ayaan was reportedly circumcised under excessive anesthesia at United Medical College Hospital in Badda without his parents' consent.