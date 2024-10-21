Case filed over wrong treatment against 3 doctors in Joypurhat, probe underway

A case was filed against three doctors, as well as the owner and manager of a private clinic in Joypurhat yesterday, following the death of a woman allegedly due to wrong treatment.

The Civil Surgeon's Office has ordered the shutdown of the clinic, Bandhan Clinic and Diagnostic Center, located in the Purbobazar area of Joypurhat town.

The victim, Ruma Khatun, 27, died on the night of October 18 after undergoing tonsil surgery at the clinic. She was a resident of Nurpur village in Joypurhat Sadar.

Ruma's husband, Shamim Hossain Sakib, lodged a case yesterday accusing 10 individuals, including three doctors, the clinic's owner, and its manager, confirmed Shahad Al Mamun, officer-in-charge (OC) of Joypurhat Police Station.

Ruma's body was handed over to her family after an autopsy was performed, the OC said.

In response to the incident, Joypurhat Civil Surgeon Md Ruhul Amin has formed a three-member investigation committee to look into the matter.

The committee has been directed to submit their report within five working days.

During an initial inspection on October 20, the investigation team discovered irregularities in the clinic's operating room, which led to the immediate sealing of the facility and suspension of its operations.