Case filed, 3 staffers held

Police have arrested three staffers of Flight Expert, an online travel agency in Bangladesh, in a case filed over the embezzlement of crores of taka from customers, after its managing director reportedly went into hiding.

The arrestees are Sakib Hossain, head of finance; Sayeed Ahmed, chief commercial officer; and AKM Sadat Hossain, chief operating officer, said Mezbah Uddin, officer-in-charge of Motijheel Police Station.

Bipul Sarker, proprietor of Sarker Tours and Travels, filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on Saturday night, accusing five persons -- the three arrestees, Flight Expert managing director Salman Bin Rashid Shah Sayeem, and his father MA Rashid.

Police are trying to arrest the other accused, the OC said.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court sent the three accused to jail after the investigation officer appealed to the court to keep them confined until the investigation is completed.

In the case, Bipul said he, along with other tour agencies, had been conducting business with Flight Expert, providing flight tickets, hotel bookings, package tours, Hajj and Umrah services to clients online for a long time.

As part of this, thousands of agencies and lakhs of customers were conducting financial transactions through Flight Expert, he said.

When the accused stopped the online service on Saturday morning, Bipul, along with other agency owners and individual traders, rushed to the Flight Expert office at in Motijheel. However, the staffers were unable to provide any service due to the absence of the management.

After waiting for a long time, many customers and journalists gathered and learned from each other that the managing director and his father had allegedly embezzled Tk 5–6 thousand crore and fled abroad, according to the case statement.

The complainant and other affected tour agency owners then captured the three accused and handed them over to Motijheel Police.

The case statement also mentioned the names of 17 local travel agencies and alleged that Flight Expert officials had embezzled over Tk 4 crore from them alone.

Before the case was filed, arrestee Sayeed Ahmed had filed a general diary with the police station on behalf of Flight Expert employees, stating that MD Salman had gone into hiding.

In the GD, Sayeed alleged that the MD had fled the country, informing staff through the agency's WhatsApp group. Upon arriving at the office yesterday, he found Salman absent, the GD stated.

"Financial transactions involving customers are now at risk, and some of them have started threatening the staffers," Sayeed mentioned in the GD.

On Saturday, social media was flooded with outrage and concern after users noticed that the Flight Expert website had become inaccessible.

Many clients expressed fears over the status of their bookings and future travel plans in posts across various platforms.