Case backlog continues as some benefit from it: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday said the problem of a huge backlog of cases continues because some people reap the benefits of the cases remaining pending with the courts.

Speaking at the launch of his book "Bichar O Prashason Bhitor Theke Dekha", the former law secretary also said there were cases that have been pending for 30 years.

Publisher of the book Pathak Samabesh organised the programme at their showroom in the capital.

There is a backlog of around 42 lakh cases in courts across the country, including the Appellate and High Court divisions of the Supreme Court, causing immeasurable suffering for the litigants.

"There is no research on why so many cases are pending. This backlog is beneficiary for many, so none comes forward to advise on how to reduce the backlog," Habibul said.

He said the book focuses mainly on the experiences of his professional life.

Habibul retired as senior secretary of the Ministry of Defence in January 2015.

He also served as the secretary of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs as well as the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

He became CEC in February 2022.

Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Nurul Huda presided over the book launch.