Case against Yunus puts rule of law into question in Bangladesh: US

The United States worries that the perceived misuse of labour and anti-corruption laws in relation to Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus could raise questions about rule of law and dissuade foreign direct investment.

"So, we continue to closely monitor developments in the case against Dr Yunus. We have expressed our concern that these cases may represent a misuse of Bangladesh's labour laws to harass and intimidate Dr Yunus," said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a regular press briefing in Washington DC yesterday.

"We will continue to encourage the Bangladeshi government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for Dr Yunus as the appeals process continues," he said.

The comments came in response to a question that Muhammad Yunus' comment on Sunday said that he was at the worst point of his cursed life.

The journalist asked if the US will consider more actions to show solidarity with the democratic– democracy-loving people of Bangladesh or the sanctions already imposed against the immediate past-army chief Aziz Ahmed and police chief Benazir Ahmed was enough to hold the regime accountable after the "sham election" held on January 7.

Miller said he doesn't have any actions to preview.

The journalist also sought Miller's comments on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent comments that a white man offered her that she can stay in power without any pressure if she allows a foreign country to establish an airbase [in the Bay of Bengal].

On May 23, she also mentioned that there is a conspiracy to carve out a Christian country taking parts of Chattogram of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

In response, Miller said, "So I'm not exactly sure who those comments refer to, but if it is in fact the United States, I'll just say that they're not accurate."