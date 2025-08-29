CA’s representatives visit Buet student Shadid at DMCH

Two special assistants to the chief adviser today visited injured Buet student Syed Shadid Nasif at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) this evening and inquired about his treatment.

During the visit, the CA's special assistants Sheikh Moinuddin and Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb expressed solidarity with Shadid's family, said a press release issued by the CA's press wing this evening.

Shadid, a student of Buet's 2020 batch, is currently receiving treatment at the hospital's emergency unit.

During the visit of the special assistants, Shadid's parents, sister, and several relatives were present there.

According to the release, in the presence of the representatives, Shadid's mother sought assurances that no further use of force would be inflicted upon any students, including her son in the future.

The representatives expressed regret over the incident and highlighted that, for the first time in Bangladesh's history, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner has expressed regret in this regard.

The special assistants talked to all family members of Shadid and inquired about his treatment.

Shadid's father is a college teacher in Rangpur while his sister is a student of Dhaka University (DU).

The delegation assured the family of extending full medical support and said they will help him get access to advanced treatment, if needed.

A duty doctor informed the delegation that Shadid's surgery had been successfully completed and his condition is currently stable.

However, the doctor noted that the next five days are very crucial. After this period, based on the healing of his stitches, doctors would decide whether to transfer him to the ICU.

On behalf of the CA and the chief of the committee to address grievances of graduate engineers, Fouzul Kabir Khan, the delegation conveyed sympathy to Shadid's family.

The special assistants also thanked doctors, nurses, and support staff for their dedicated service.

Later, the delegation met with several of Shadid's batchmates from Buet and organisers of the ongoing engineers' rights movement.

The meeting emphasised the importance of standing by Shadid's family, while students also drew attention to the need for a fair and peaceful resolution of graduate engineers' demands.