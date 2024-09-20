Carrying out reforms: Commissions to file reports by December 31

The reform commissions declared by the interim government will start work on October 1 and submit their reports by December 31, said Asif Nazrul, the law adviser.

After that, consultations will be held with the political parties and other stakeholders, he said at a press briefing yesterday after the first meeting with the heads of the six commissions.

Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government, presided over the meeting that was attended by advisers Rizwana Hasan, Ali Imam Majumder, Nazrul and Adilur Rahman Khan and Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser.

"We discussed how the commissions will work, their terms of reference, how the commissioners will be appointed," Nazrul said, adding the reports would contain recommendations.

In the second phase, under Yunus's leadership, the advisers will hold consultations with the political parties, experts, professional bodies, student bodies and the general public.

"We will try to ensure that people's expectations are reflected in what we do. The expectation of the students who led the mass upsurge was not limited to only good elections but reforming the state and establishing true democracy so that no fascist can come to power in Bangladesh," Nazrul added.

The commission will be fully independent, Alam said.

The people of Bangladesh were deprived of their democratic rights for long periods, said Badiul Alam Majumder, who will leader the Election System Reform Commission.

"We need some important reforms of the state institutions. With that objective, the commission heads were appointed. In the first meeting today, we got some clear ideas of who will be invited to join as commissioners. How we will work as a commission was basically discussed," he said.

Asked how long it will take to complete the work of the commissions, Nazrul said some of the proposals that the commissions will make will be implemented in the mid-term and the others in the long term.

After Yunus's return from the UN General Assembly, the Election Commission will be reconstituted.

More commissions will also be formed to reform the education and health sectors.

"We will not only be confined to reforms thoughts but also go for implementation," Nazrul said, adding that accountability and transparency of the working of the commissions will also be ensured.

Asked how the reformed constitution will be accepted as there is no parliament, Nazrul said the constitutional reforms commission will be responsible for this.

"They will hold widespread consultation with the people and decide on the matter."

Asked about former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's extradition from India, he said Bangladesh has a treaty with the neighbouring country.

"As per the treaty, Bangladesh can seek extradition of anyone convicted -- whoever he or she is."

The prosecutors of the International Crimes Tribunal have already been appointed and there is other progress made for trying the ones accused of crimes against humanity during the July protest.

"Soon, the trial process will begin and then we will seek extradition of the former Prime Minister from India," Nazrul added.

Justice Shah Abu Naim Mominur Rahman will lead the Judicial Reform Commission, Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury the Public Administration Reform Commission, Safar Raj Hossain the Police Administration Reform Commission, Iftekharuzzaman the Anti-Corruption Reform Commission and Ali Riaz the Constitutional Reform Commission.